Woman accused of stealing credit cards from locker at local Planet Fitness turns herself in

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A woman accused of stealing credit cards from a locker at Planet Fitness has turned herself in to police.

Kimberly McCartney, from Pittsburgh’s South Side, is charged with access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.

Castle Shannon police said McCartney stole the credit cards from unlocked locker at Planet Fitness on June 11. She turned herself in on June 24.

