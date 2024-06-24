80-year-old woman, 81-year-old man found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Marshal Township

MARHSAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Marshal Township.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to the 600 block of Spand Road at 9:06 p.m. on Sunday.

An 80-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man were found dead. Both of them had been shot.

Allegheny County Police say their initial investigation leads them to believe that the man shot the woman before calling 911 and then shooting himself.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

