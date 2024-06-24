3-year-old left unattended in Jefferson Hills motel room hit by car, police say

A three-year-old was hit by a vehicle after being left unattended in a Jefferson Hills motel room.

Jefferson Hills police say Shawnae Galberth left her three-year-old and a two-year-old unattended in a room on Saturday evening at the Econo Lodge on Route 51.

The children got out of the room and walked along Route 51, where the three-year-old was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Galberth was arrested and charged with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group