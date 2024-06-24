5 people injured in stabbing at Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH — At least five people were injured in a stabbing at Schenley Park.

Two males, who each had stab wounds, arrived at UPMC Magee Hospital just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh police said.

One of the victims was was taken to a level one trauma center in serious but stable condition with a stab wound to the back.

The other victim had a more superficial laceration to his shoulder, police said. He was treated on site.

The victims told police that the incident happened on a soccer field at Schenley Park.

Duquesne Borough police later told Pittsburgh police that they had three more victims in their jurisdiction with various injures stemming from the same incident. They were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital with non-critical injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

