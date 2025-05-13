Woman arrested for hit-and-run of pedestrian in Arlington Heights

PITTSBURGH — A woman is behind bars after a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Cordell Place.

The woman who was hit was taken to a hospital in stable condition with cuts and a possible broken foot.

Police said the suspect was found near Wharton Square and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

