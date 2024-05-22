Local

Woman attacked outside Washington County funeral home

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

Woman attacked outside Washington County funeral home

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was brazenly attacked outside of a Washington County funeral home.

Lori Mitchell went to the funeral home to make a payment when she became the subject of a violent, random attack that was caught on doorbell video.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m., Cara Sapida meets up with Mitchell and tells you all about the terrifying ordeal she endured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen girl shot, killed in North Braddock
  • Student loan forgiveness: DOE announces cancellation of loans for more than 160K
  • Local mom still shaken up after son, 8, never got off school bus, was missing for hours
  • VIDEO: Phipps Conservatory to take over old Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read