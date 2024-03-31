Woman charged after firing shots into house with 4 adults, 4 children inside, police say

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun at a house that had eight people inside.

Police say they went to a house on Shaler Street in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood on March 23 after receiving reports of shots fired.

They said they found shell casings at a park across the street from the house and found multiple bullet holes in its siding.

Court documents say police told everyone inside the house to come out so that they could conduct a safety sweep. Four adults and four children were inside.

Police said that the victims told them that they believed the shooter was 20-year-old Aniyah Moore.

Investigators say Moore sent one of the victims a text telling them she would “see them tonight” an hour before the 911 call was made.

They were also able to find Moore’s license plate number and used License Plate Readers to track her vehicle. Police say her license plate was seen coming from the Liberty Bridge at 3:23 a.m. which is six minutes after the 911 call was made. Police said it would take a vehicle 6 minutes to get to the Liberty Bridge from the address on Shaler Street.

Moore faces one charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, one charge of terroristic threats, one charge of stalking and eight charges of recklessly endangering another person.

