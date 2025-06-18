Woman charged with assaulting Pittsburgh store owner during robbery

PITTSBURGH — A woman is charged with beating and robbing the owner of a Pittsburgh convenience store.

According to court documents, the incident took place on May 26.

The owner of the Uptown Mini Mart on Forbes Avenue told police he was pistol-whipped during a robbery, and had to get stitches.

The court documents state that surveillance video from the store captured a man hitting the store owner at least nine times with the pistol and his hand. A woman was seen joining in on the attack, punching the store owner.

Police used surveillance video from the store, city streets, a bus to track the woman back to a Braddock apartment, eventually identifying her as Erica Luster.

The man, who was seen on video at the apartment with Luster before the robbery, has not yet been identified.

Luster faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery and criminal conspiracy. She is not yet in custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group