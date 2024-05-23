Woman charged with attempted homicide after argument leads to gunfire in Unity Township

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Marissa Hall is behind bars at the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with attempted homicide after an argument escalated to gunfire early Wednesday morning in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.

“The majority of the time — the vast majority of the time — it’s a quiet street. It’s a nice neighborhood. We all look out for each other,” said neighbor Vicki Schreiner.

She was among the residents on Rose Garden Terrace who were awoken by the sound of a woman banging on their doors just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The police report states the woman was looking for help after Hall “pointed the firearm at her and fired one shot.”

“1:02 a.m. this morning I heard a knock on the glass on my front door. I heard a female whimpering,” Schreiner said. “By the time I actually got to the door, [she was] gone.”

State Police say Hall and the victim were hanging out, drinking when an argument escalated.

Investigators say the two women began throwing punches.

The victim left the house in hopes of calming the situation.

When she tried to get back inside to get her car keys, troopers said the door was locked.

She began banging on the door and, according to police, when Hall opened it, she was holding a gun.

According to the police report, Hall told investigators she “discharged her handgun because she wanted to get rid of the victim.”

“Evidently there was a fight and the girl was going, zigzagging through the neighborhood, knocking on doors looking for help,” Schreiner said. “Had I known, I mean, put myself in those shoes, God yes, I’d want someone to help me.”

Hall was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Westmoreland County Jail without bail.

She’s due back in court next month.

