Woman charged with homicide for deadly stabbing inside Indiana County home

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Blairsville woman is facing several charges for a deadly stabbing inside an Indiana County home Sunday evening.

Jessica Lynn Morelli, 36, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possessing instruments of crime.

State police said troopers, along with Blairsville Borough Police, responded to a home on Pender Avenue in Burrell Township around 7:16 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Morelli and a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside the home. Troopers recovered a knife from the scene.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

State police said the victim lived in the home with Morelli.

Morelli was arrested and taken to the Indiana County Jail.

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

