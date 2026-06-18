Woman in critical condition after being shot inside Pittsburgh home; 2 taken in for questioning

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Stueben Street around 3 a.m. following a one-round ShotSpotter alert.

Public Safety officials said a woman inside the home had a gunshot wound to her shoulder blade. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A man and woman who were also inside the home were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

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