Woman dead, two others critically injured in Braddock shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A woman is dead and two other women are critically injured after a shooting in Braddock early Saturday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, around 2 a.m. 911 was notified of a shooting in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found an adult woman dead on scene and two adult women shot. The two other victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say that a small group of people were on a sidewalk on Braddock Avenue when an unknown person began firing at them from the other side of the street.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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