Woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking in Carrick roadway

PITTSBURGH — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh police say the collision happened just before 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Brownsville Road in Carrick.

First responders found a woman in the roadway with “significant head injuries.” She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The 73-year-old male driver told police he was heading northbound on Brownsville Road and didn’t initially see the woman, who police say was wearing black leggings and a black hoodie at the time of the incident. He called 911 after the crash, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police say the investigation so far indicates the woman was walking in the street. The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group