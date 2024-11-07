Woman hit, pinned under her own vehicle in South Strabane Township

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was hit by her own vehicle in South Strabane Township on Thursday.

Police were called to Potomac Drive at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that had hit a person.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman pinned underneath it. She was breathing and responsive.

The woman was rescued and taken to a hospital.

Police said the vehicle belonged to the woman and was driverless.

The department is asking anyone with information on this accident to contact them at 724-225-8111.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group