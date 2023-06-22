Police looking for driver after woman killed in hit-and-run overnight in McKeesport

A woman who was hit by a vehicle in McKeesport overnight has died, and Allegheny County Police are looking for the person responsible.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. County 911 dispatchers got a call that a car hit a woman in the 2600 block of Jenny Lind Street.

Allegheny County Police say first responders arrived and found a 39-year-old woman in critical condition.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver fled. They are looking for a black sedan with damage to the rear window.

