Woman killed in South Strabane crash

A 93-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in South Strabane Township.

Just after 2 p.m., first responders were called to a vehicle accident at the intersection of E. Beau Street and Davis School Road. One person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to an area hospital by ambulance, while another person was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital from the scene.

Two more people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, with one of them later being transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.

Rose Marie Gillespie, 93, of Washington, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

The condition of the other people was not released.

East Beau Street was closed for approximately two hours.

