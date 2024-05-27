Local

Woman killed in South Strabane crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WPXI.com News Staff

A 93-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in South Strabane Township.

Just after 2 p.m., first responders were called to a vehicle accident at the intersection of E. Beau Street and Davis School Road. One person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to an area hospital by ambulance, while another person was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital from the scene.

Two more people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, with one of them later being transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.

Rose Marie Gillespie, 93, of Washington, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

The condition of the other people was not released.

East Beau Street was closed for approximately two hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Western Pennsylvania hit by severe weather twice on Memorial Day weekend, more rain expected
  • 2 men shot in McKeesport
  • PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms hit Western Pennsylvania for second time in 2 days
  • VIDEO:USS Requin veterans hold memorial ceremony honoring submarines on ‘Eternal Patrol’
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read