Pennsylvania hunting, furtaker licenses to expire; new licenses needed starting July 1

Hunting and furtaker licenses for the 2023-24 license year will expire June 30, and hunters will need new licenses for the 2024-25 license year to begin July 1.

New licenses go on sale June 24, and hunters no longer need to purchase a general license before getting an antlerless deer license. They can be purchased at the same time, anywhere licenses are sold, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

This year, when licenses go on sale at 8 a.m. on June 24, antlerless deer licenses will be available for only three Wildlife Management Units where demand is highest: WMUs 1B, 2G and 3A. Licenses in these WMUs will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until the allotted number of licenses sells out, and only Pennsylvania residents may purchase antlerless licenses initially.

On June 27 at 8 a.m., antlerless licenses for the remaining 19 WMUs will go on sale to residents. Those seeking licenses in any of these WMUs won’t need to wait in line for them; they’re guaranteed to get one as long as they buy before 7 a.m. on July 8, when the resident-only portion of the first round of antlerless license sales ends.

Once the nonresident portion of the first round begins at 8 a.m. on July 8, all remaining antlerless licenses will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocated number of licenses is exhausted.

Resident and nonresident hunters can get only one antlerless license in the first round, whether it’s before, during or after the guaranteed period.

The changes to the sales schedule and process should reduce wait times for hunters buying licenses throughout the first round. By opening antlerless license sales initially in the three WMUs that are likely to sell out the fastest, demand can be better met for those license buyers who need it most. Guaranteeing an antlerless license to a resident hunter for any other WMU from June 27 to July 8 largely eliminates the need to stand in line, allows demand to be spread out over more than a week and gives hunters greater flexibility to buy at a time that’s convenient for them, the commission said.

Sales begin at 8 a.m. on the first day of any round, and there will be no sales between 7 a.m. and 7:59 a.m. on the first day a round opens, allowing for online customers to join the buying queue.

The second round of sales begins on July 22 at 8 a.m.

The third round begins at 8 a.m. on Aug. 12. Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits also go on sale when the third round begins.

During the fourth round, which begins Aug. 26 at 8 a.m., a hunter may purchase more than one license for any WMU where licenses are available. No hunter may possess more than their personal limit of six antlerless licenses at a time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group