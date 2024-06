A Pittsburgh establishment was recognized as one of the best sushi restaurants in the country.

Diners 2+1 on Murry Avenue in Squirrel Hill made Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Sushi Spots 2024, coming in at No. 97.

Several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews, were considered when making the list, according to Yelp.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group