Woman part of organized crime group from New York arrested in Greensburg for bank fraud, police say

A woman who police say is part of an organized crime group from New York was arrested in Westmoreland County for alleged bank fraud.

State police said Jennifer Folzenlogen, of Ohio, was part of a group committing mail fraud, stealing victims’ identities and then withdrawing money from their accounts across several states.

On April 7, Folzenlogen allegedly deposited money orders and withdrew thousands of dollars from victims’ accounts at three First National Bank locations in Greensburg: Woodward Drive, South Main Street, and North Main Street.

The day after, Murrysville police were called to the First National Bank on William Penn Highway for a report of a woman attempting to cash a check with suspected fraudulent documents. Bank management told police that the woman attempted check fraud schemes at other local banks in recent months.

Police said the woman claimed to be Mary Ann McCurdy of Homer City and presented a fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s license. The check was written out to a Mary Ann McCurdy from the account of another woman for $3,253.

Detectives then questioned the woman, who eventually identified herself as Folzenlogen. Police said Folzenlogen had multiple active felony arrest warrants from the state of Indiana for similar fraud.

Murrysville police said Folzenlogen attempted the same fraud at the Murrysville bank branch using a different identity and cashed a check for $3,000.

Folzenlogen was arrested and is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison.

