Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $50,000 from local band booster club

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a local school’s band booster club has pleaded guilty.

Lara Brown, 56, stole from the United Band Boosters club in Armagh while serving as the club’s treasurer, according to the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the thefts resulted in the band almost missing its planned trip to Disney World.

Brown pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by deception and theft by failure to make required deposits.

