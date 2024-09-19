Suspect in missing Ligonier woman’s death found dead, sources say

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The prime suspect in the death of a missing Ligonier woman was found dead Thursday, multiple sources told Channel 11.

Amy Shipley, 45, was last seen more than a week ago in Ligonier. She was found dead during a search in Cook Township.

Shipley, a mother and grandmother, was last seen on Sept. 8 near West Vincent Street in Ligonier. Her body was discovered more than nine miles away at the suspect’s grandparent’s home.

Sources tell Channel 11 the suspect, later identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as Roger Angelo Jr., took his own life overnight.

The district attorney’s office said a criminal investigation is now underway. Anyone with information about Shipley’s disappearance is asked to call Westmoreland County detectives.

