Woman rescued after falling while walking in local park

SHALER, Pa. — A woman was rescued from an Allegheny County park on Monday afternoon.

Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank tells Channel 11 that police, fire and medics responded to Fall Run Park for a woman who fell while walking in the park.

It took an hour for first responders to get the woman out of the park so she could be transported to a hospital for further care.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group