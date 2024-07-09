Woman shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in East Liberty late Monday, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Broad Street at around 10 p.m. for a seven-round ShotSpotter alert.

While officers were en route, several calls came in for shots fired. Arriving officers found a woman at the rear of a home with three gunshot wounds to her leg. She was conscious, alert and speaking with officers and medics, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit was called to process evidence at the scene, including recovered shell casings. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not said if they have a suspect or if anyone has been arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group