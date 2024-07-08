Westmoreland County man accused of hitting boyfriend with hatchet after argument

A man is facing charges over accusations he attacked his boyfriend with a hatchet after a fight.

Kyle Bair, 32, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault.

A criminal complaint alleges Blair and his boyfriend got into an argument on July 7, after leaving a friend’s Unity Township pool party because Blair said he wanted to go back to the party alone.

The two separated when they got back to one of their homes in Hempfield Township, but Blair returned because he was asked to move one of his cars out of the driveway.

When the two men saw each other again, they got into another argument, which escalated to them damaging each other’s cars. Then the complaint states Blair pulled out a hatchet and began hitting his boyfriend’s car with it. Blair told police he heard his boyfriend scream he was cut and then took him to the hospital.

The complaint states Blair’s boyfriend suffered a deep laceration to his left torso that required emergency surgery. He’s in critical but stable condition.

