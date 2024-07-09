Police warning neighbors about rattlesnake sightings in Westmoreland County

SEWARD, Pa. — Police are warning neighbors after rattlesnakes were spotted in Westmoreland County.

A St. Clair Township police officer took a photo of a rattlesnake along Route 711 near Sugar Run Road.

The snakes are coming down off the mountain, primarily in the Seward area, according to the department.

Rattlesnakes are protected by the state and cannot be legally captured or killed without permits.

Anyone who sees a rattlesnake should leave it alone. If it is endangering your residence or family, you can call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group