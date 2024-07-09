Local

Police warning neighbors about rattlesnake sightings in Westmoreland County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Police warning neighbors about rattlesnake sightings in Westmoreland County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SEWARD, Pa. — Police are warning neighbors after rattlesnakes were spotted in Westmoreland County.

A St. Clair Township police officer took a photo of a rattlesnake along Route 711 near Sugar Run Road.

The snakes are coming down off the mountain, primarily in the Seward area, according to the department.

Rattlesnakes are protected by the state and cannot be legally captured or killed without permits.

Anyone who sees a rattlesnake should leave it alone. If it is endangering your residence or family, you can call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Target to stop taking personal checks
  • Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick
  • Saving money while electric bill rates reach 10-year high
  • VIDEO: Residents concerned after they say they found dead dogs left in garbage in Allegheny County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read