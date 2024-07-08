Local

Pittsburgh city employee robbed at gunpoint Downtown, prompting leaders to take action

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

City of Pittsburgh cars in parking lot

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh employee robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day is the latest incident of violence to hit Downtown.

The recent uptick in violence has prompted city leaders to take action.

>>> Pittsburgh police increasing presence in Central Business District after uptick in crime

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Chief Investigator Rick Earle has the exclusive details about the attack, explains the new initiative to make Pittsburgh safer and the major problem brewing within the police department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Target to stop taking personal checks
  • Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick
  • Saving money while electric bill rates reach 10-year high
  • VIDEO: Residents concerned after they say they found dead dogs left in garbage in Allegheny County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read