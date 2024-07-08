Pittsburgh city employee robbed at gunpoint Downtown, prompting leaders to take action

PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh employee robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day is the latest incident of violence to hit Downtown.

The recent uptick in violence has prompted city leaders to take action.

>>> Pittsburgh police increasing presence in Central Business District after uptick in crime

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Chief Investigator Rick Earle has the exclusive details about the attack, explains the new initiative to make Pittsburgh safer and the major problem brewing within the police department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group