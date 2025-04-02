Overturned tri-axle truck shuts down portion of I-79 in Butler County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 79 in Butler County is shut down due to an overturned tri-axle truck.

Harmony Fire District in Zelienople said the northbound lanes will be closed at exit 88 in Jackson Township for an extended period of time.

Officials are asking drivers to please avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

