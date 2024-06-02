Woman shot at, house hit by gunfire in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say an investigation is underway after a woman was shot at in Homewood West.

Police say a man shot at a woman who was in her vehicle in the area of Upland Street and Lincoln Avenue on Saturday.

The woman was not injured but the vehicle she was in was damaged.

Police say a nearby home on the 6900 block of Mount Vernon Street was also hit by gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

