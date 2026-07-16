Woman shot inside New Castle apartment

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A woman was injured in a shooting inside an apartment building in New Castle on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Oak Leaf Gardens, outside of 1103 Pink Oak Drive, around 10 p.m. for shots fired.

Police said a woman inside one of the apartments was shot in the leg.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is last known to be in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

The New Castle Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to call their dispatch at 724-656-9300, call Detective Houk at 724-656-3586 or leave a tip at newcastlepd.com.

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