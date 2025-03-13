Woman threatens dog-walker during road rage incident in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — A dog-walker caught in a terrifying road-rage confrontation in Pittsburgh.
“They whipped their car around got out of their car and came after me and I saw she had brass knuckles and a knife out.”
Channel 11 spoke to the victim. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to see video of the intense encounter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group