Work on northbound I-579 in Pittsburgh set to be finalized Monday

PITTSBURGH — Repair work on northbound I-579 in Pittsburgh is set to be finalized by Monday morning, weather permitting, restoring the original traffic configuration.

PennDOT announced that the repair work required a traffic shift into the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in the City of Pittsburgh and Ross Township, Allegheny County. Traffic shifts and single-lane restrictions will occur from Friday night through Monday morning as crews finalize pier repair work and reestablish the original traffic configuration through the corridor.

By Monday morning, drivers can expect northbound I-579 to be placed back in the original configuration with the elimination of the crossover into the HOV lanes. Northbound I-579 will connect directly with northbound I-279, and all Parkway North ramps will be accessible to traffic. The ramp from northbound I-579 to northbound Route 28 will reopen.

The I-579 and I-279 HOV lanes will remain closed to traffic through mid-November. Crews will need to replace barriers, remove and reestablish signage, conduct line striping and test the HOV gate system before reopening. However, the I-279 HOV lanes will reopen for North Shore events.

Work will continue on the northbound I-579 piers from under the structures. Minor traffic restrictions may occur intermittently on northbound I-579 until the project is complete. The long-term repair work follows previous inspection activities where significant deterioration was found on several piers on I-579 and the I-579 HOV lanes. Out of an abundance of caution, traffic was shifted on mainline I-579 and completely removed from the I-579 HOV lanes while analysis was conducted. The department performed hands-on inspections of 35 piers in this location.

