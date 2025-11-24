Workers end strike after court orders Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to restore terms of old contract

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers began returning to work on Monday, marking the end of a three-year-long strike against the company.

Gazette workers announced their intent to return to work last week after guild members voted in favor of it.

This comes after an appeals court ordered the Gazette to restore the terms of a 2017 contract the paper discarded in 2020.

Workers said that the move hurt their health care plan, workers’ paid time off, short-term disability and right to fair discipline.

“When we went on strike, you know, we knew we were in for a fight. It’s been a long three years, but we are really excited to finally end it,” Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh President and Post-Gazette reporter Andrew Goldstein said.

Workers said they’re still bargaining with the company for a fair contract and said it could take some time before everyone is reintegrated into the newsroom.

“We’re looking forward to working with the company for a fair and equitable deal that helps the workers but also helps the Post-Gazette,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein added that workers are still waiting to hear back from the company.

