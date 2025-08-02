WQED officials react to funding arm’s impending closure

PITTSBURGH — WQED officials are reacting to the news that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will begin shutting down.

Known as the CPB, the funding arm for PBS and NPR announced its decision just weeks after Congress slashed over one billion dollars in funding.

The group helps support more than 1,500 locally owned public radio and television stations, including WQED in Pittsburgh.

WQED has already laid off workers because of the cuts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh public broadcast stations react after House approves over $1 billion cut in funding

WQED’s president and CEO put out a statement, which says in part, “Our programming will change. Our organization will be smaller. But WQED is not going anywhere.

“For 71 years, we have educated, inspired, and uplifted communities across western Pennsylvania, and we’re determined to continue, no matter how the landscape shifts.”

You can read the full statement by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group