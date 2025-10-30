WVU Medicine receives $28M philanthropic gift for children’s hospital

A prominent philanthropist and supporter of numerous children’s hospitals has emerged as a major supporter for WVU Medicine, the health system announced on Tuesday.

Thomas Golisano, known as the founder of human resources software and services company Paychex Inc., has gifted $28 million to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. To commemorate the gift, the hospital will now be known as WVU Medicine Golisano Children’s.

“Mr. Golisano’s gift is a powerful statement of belief in our mission and in the future of children’s health,” Michael A. Grace, president and CEO of West Virginia University Hospitals, said in a release. “His generosity will help fuel innovation, expand pediatric services and strengthen our ability to deliver life-changing care to children across our region.”

With the gift to WVU Medicine, the hospital joins a newly formed entity called the Golisano Children’s Alliance, a network of 10 Golisano-supported hospitals that will work together to expand access and strengthen pediatric care. In addition to WVU Medicine Golisano Children’s, other hospitals within the alliance include: Connecticut Children’s Medical Center; Penn State Health Children’s Hospital; University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital; University of Maryland Children’s Hospital; University of Vermont Children’s Hospital; Golisano Children’s Hospitals at the University of Rochester Medical Center; Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital at SUNY Upstate Medical University; Golisano Children’s Hospital Lee Health; and John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

