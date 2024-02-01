Year-long construction project on McKnight Road getting underway soon

PITTSBURGH — A year-long construction project on McKnight Road in the North Hills is getting underway early next week.

The $225 million improvement project will focus on a long stretch of McKnight Road between Venture Street in the city of Pittsburgh and Perrymont Road in McCandless.

According to a PennDOT release, work will include:

Bridge and culvert preservation

Milling and paving

Base repairs

Drainage upgrades and repairs

Pipe cleaning

Guide rail, signal, and ADA ramp upgrades

Waterline replacement

Concrete mountable curb replacement

New signage and pavement

Starting Monday, work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews begin pipe and drainage cleaning.

Drivers can also expect around-the-clock single-lane restrictions throughout project in the areas on McKnight Road which have three lanes of traffic, PennDOT said.

Later in the project, restrictions will also include:

A 12-day closure of the Nelson Run Road interchange

Two weekend closures at the Venture Street intersection

Two crossovers at the Babcock Boulevard/Evergreen Road interchange

Several overnight ramp closures for paving operations and structure repairs

To help keep people informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for McKnight Road traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending your email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – McKnight Road” in the subject line.

