Yelp names popular Pittsburgh ice cream spot on top 100 list

PITTSBURGH — A popular ice cream spot in Pittsburgh has been named on Yelp’s Top 100 US Ice Cream Shops 2023.

Page’s Dairy Mart on the South Side ranked #16 on the list. The family-owned shop at the intersection of Becks Run Road and East Carson Street has been reviewed by more than 320 Yelpers and has a 4.5-star rating.

One Yelper wrote, “Absolutely the best ice cream shop in Pittsburgh!,” while another wrote, “This is my second time at pages and I can’t wait to come back again.”

According to its Facebook page, Page’s has been in the family for five generations and has been in business for 72 years.

