PITTSBURGH — YINZgiving, Pittsburgh’s annual Thanksgiving initiative, will deliver over 3,000 meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day at Dive Bar & Grill in North Hills.

Now in its sixth year, YINZgiving has become a beloved community tradition, powered entirely by volunteers and local partners. This year, more than 280 volunteers will assemble and distribute meals across Allegheny County.

“This day is what Pittsburgh is all about — neighbors showing up for each other,” said Rachel Maga, organizer of YINZgiving. “To see hundreds of volunteers and local icons like Andrew McCutchen, David Bednar, and Roberto Clemente Jr. step in to support 3,000 neighbors… it reminds you just how strong this community really is.”

YINZgiving to deliver 3,000 meals across Pittsburgh for Thanksgiving (Dive Bar & Grill (North Hills))

Clint Kuskie, owner of Dive Bar & Grill, added: “Hosting YINZgiving is one of the greatest honors of our year. Our doors open early, the kitchen is packed, and everyone has one mission: make sure every neighbor who needs a meal gets one. This is love in action, Pittsburgh-style.”

Earlier this week, Andrew McCutchen joined volunteers to prep meals, demonstrating his support for the initiative.

YINZgiving is built on the belief that every neighbor deserves a warm Thanksgiving meal, and it has grown from a small grassroots effort into a citywide movement.

