You can help choose the name for Pittsburgh Zoo’s new baby lion

PITTSBURGH — You may not be able to see the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium’s new baby lion when you visit just yet, but you can help give her a name!

The 2-month-old female African lion cub was born on April 5 to parents Scarlett and Hondo. She’s the first cub for both parents.

While she continues to grow, the zoo is asking the public for suggestions for a name for the cub.

For a $5 donation, guests can submit a name for the cub on its website. The contest will remain open for one month, from June 16 to July 17.

The zoo staff will review and vet entries before selecting the winning name, which will be announced on the zoo’s social media channels.

The donations made will support the zoo’s ongoing animal care, conservation, and education initiatives.

The cub will make her debut in the African Savanna habitat later this summer.

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