London approves 'Tulip' skyscraper plans

LONDON - The City of London has issued its approval for plans to build a new skyscraper in central London dubbed The Tulip.
The tower is designed by Foster + Partners, the same company that designed other London landmarks, the Gherkin and City Hall.
The Tulip would be build adjacent to the Gherkin and is designed to be a tourist attraction. Described as a "classroom in the sky," the slender shaft of The Tulip opens at the top for 12 floors of galleries, bars, restaurants and an educational facility offering free visits to schoolchildren.
Gondola pods are integrated to the massive glass windows and allow for continually changing views of the city as they circulate.
Still photos were released showing what the London skyline will eventually look like.
The Tulip, at 1,000 feet tall, would become the second tallest building in western Europe behind another London landmark, The Shard.
