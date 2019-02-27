London bans fast-food advertising on public transit

LONDON - In an effort to battle obesity, especially in children, London is banning fast food advertising from its public transportation system.
The new restrictions took effect this week, but it will take some time to remove all the ads from bus shelters, buses, subway trains and stations.
Some advertisers have long-term contracts that will keep their posters and other advertising visible until contracts run out.
London's mayor said he wanted to tackle the "ticking time bomb" of child obesity in the British capital.
Ads for food and drinks that are high in fat, salt and sugar will eventually disappear from the city's famed red buses and Undergound stations.
The alternative, according to London's transportation agency, is to advertise healthier foods.
An advertising trade group said the ban would have "little impact on the wider societal issues that drive obesity."
