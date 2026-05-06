Man accused in Dallas-area shootings that killed 2 and injured 3 charged with capital murder

CARROLLTON, Texas — A man who police said shot five people, killing two, in back-to-back shootings at a shopping center and an apartment building in suburban Dallas has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Wednesday.

Seung Ho Han, 69, has also been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Tuesday's shootings in the Koreatown neighborhood of Carrollton, police said.

Police said Han acknowledged he was the shooter in an interview with detectives and said he was angry at the people he shot because of financial disagreements over their business dealings. They declined to release the names of the victims and said they were still investigating the motive.

Carrollton, with about 130,000 people, is 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas. More than 4,000 residents are of Korean descent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Han was being held Wednesday in Denton County Jail. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

The first shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at a shopping center, police said. When police arrived, they found four adults who had been shot, including a man who died. While they were investigating, another shooting was reported at an apartment complex roughly 4 miles (6 kilometers) away. Responding officers found a dead man inside one of the apartments.

Police said Wednesday that the three injured people were hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators determined that Han carried out both of the shootings, police said. He was arrested at a nearby grocery store after a short chase on foot.

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