Man caught putting his hand up girl's skirt

PHILADELPHIA - A neighborhood in Philadelphia is outraged after a man was seen on surveillance video sticking his hand up young girl's skirt on a sidewalk. The incident happened at the city's Tacony section Wednesday morning.
A young girl on her way to school was assaulted by a man after he chased her down. The whole incident was captured on surveillance video, showing the girl walking down Longshore Avenue, just a block away from her school.
The man passes her, then turns around and suddenly shoves his hand up her skirt.
For a few seconds, she stands there in shock, then attempts to confront the man, who then gets aggressive with her and she runs away.
The assailant gets into a light-colored sedan and one more time the girl runs back, appearing to try to get a description of the car he is getting into. She then runs to her school and police are called.
Parents in the area are petrified now to let their kids outside and upset the young girl had to go through this.
A special victims unit at Philadelphia Police is looking for the suspect. Police are hoping that someone will recognize him and call them.
CNN/KYW
