Man crashes into fast food restaurant, strips off clothes, stabs customer

PALMDALE, Calif. - A naked man was killed after a bizarre episode in southern California Sunday afternoon.
Police say the 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, crashed a black car outside a Carl's Jr. in Palmdale around 4:30 p.m.
According to police, he emerged from the car, stripped off all his clothes and then ran naked into a McDonald's across the street from the crash.
Inside the fast food restaurant, he stabbed an 88-year-old man who was eating with his wife and their family.
That's when he was confronted by a security guard, who shot and killed him.
Witnesses said the attacker tried to stab the security guard, who then opened fire.
Both the security guard and the stabbing victim are expected to be OK.
Investigators said they are looking into whether the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
