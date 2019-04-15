DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - The mayor of Derry Borough is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a 15-year-old boy who allegedly got into a fight with his son, authorities said.
The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a park along Broad Street after a fight between a group of three boys, police said.
According to police, Mayor Kevin Gross showed up at the park with a revolver and allegedly ordered one of the boys to his knees with his hands above his head. The boy told investigators the gun was pointed directly at him.
Gross is also accused of pointing the gun at three girls who were at the park, telling them to put their cellphones and other belongings on a bench, investigators said. He would not allow them to call their parents.
Police said Gross admitted to pointing the gun at the boy. He surrendered the gun to police and was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.
Gross is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
