0 Man dressed as Santa Claus gives gift of paid-off house

FAIRMONT, WV - The holidays are the season for giving, and one man in a red suit is doing just that, spreading jubilee and paying off taxes.

As he made a list and checked it twice, one West Virginian continued a five-year tradition of giving one house away to a family in need for Christmas. He simply asked to be called Santa Claus.

"Living water to living water comes in, but it's to flow through us, not to sit and stagnate. So, when blessings come to me, they have to go out, and that's what we firmly believe in our company. And God has blessed us so richly, how can I not bless back?" he told WBOY.

The gift came folded in a bag with Judith Annhocker's name on it. Annhocker recently lost her home because of financial hardships. Now, the same house she once worried about losing has been secured for her and her sons.

"It was a discussion earlier this morning about, 'I gotta work this out because I don't wanna lose the first home I ever had in my name.' It was in my younger son's name as well, but I got mine today. I'm so thankful," said Annhocker. Her tears transitioned from sorrowful to joyful as she learned she could now live peacefully and smile knowing the scripture: "Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: For thereby some have entertained angels unawares."

"I prayed, yes, I worried, but I prayed ... I don't know what else to say. I am in awe. Thank you," said Annhocker.

Santa Claus insisted he was compelled to help, saying, "It looks like I came and gave a great gift to someone, but in fact, the gift is to me because if you never felt the spirit of giving, there's nothing like it. It's the best feeling you can have. This is the best Christmas present that I will receive this Christmas."



NBC/WBOY