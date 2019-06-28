Man killed his 5-year-old son with punch for eating Father's Day cake, police say

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man appeared in court Thursday, accused of killing his 5-year-old son with a punch. Travis Stackhouse, 29, was reportedly angry that the child had eaten his piece of Father's Day cake.
Stackhouse is accused of fatally punching his son and appeared in court with tears running down his face. According to a criminal complaint, Stackhouse's son had bruising to both eyes, a cut on his lip and sternum and an autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
"This baby was little, tiny, close to 20 pounds or so and you doing all that? It's ridiculous," Macshaunya Wright, the victim's aunt, told WITI. "I can't even process a kid going through that."
TRENDING NOW:
- 300K Highmark members left out from new deal with UPMC
- Girl's seat belt came undone on Kennywood coaster, family says
- Cremated remains found in storage unit used by funeral director
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh potholes remain a problem, despite drop in 311 reports
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The boy's caretakers reported he fell down the stairs, but police didn't believe the injuries were consistent with that.
Stackhouse admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting him in the face because he ate his Father's Day cake. He only had one piece and was upset others were eating it.
"I can't fathom that. I can't even put that in the same sentence and then over some cake, are you serious?" said Wright.
Stackhouse is the father of four other children. His cash bail was set at $100,000. He will be back in court July 5 for a preliminary hearing.
CNN/WITI
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}