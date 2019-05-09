Man left backpack of meth at library, goes to police station to get it back

SHAWANO, Wis. - A Wisconsin man is in trouble with the law after police say he left a backpack containing meth at the library.
Authorities say they were called to the Shawano Library on Monday after staffers found a backpack containing meth, nunchucks and other items. Police took the backpack to headquarters to investigate.
That's when, according to Chief Dan Mauel, Joel Mullin-Romo, 31, arrived at the station to claim his lost backpack.
"Most people won't show up and ask for it back if they know it has contraband in there, but this guy decided he wanted to get his meth back," Mauel told WBAY.
Mullin-Romo is charged with meth possession. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for another crime, so he may also face other legal issues.
CNN/WBAY
