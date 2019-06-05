Microsoft makes Xbox-branded body wash

Are you a gamer worried about personal hygiene?
If so, Microsoft and the company behind Axe body spray are here to help.
Xbox-branded deodorant, body wash, shower gel and body spray will go on sale in Australia and New Zealand starting in July.
Microsoft said it expects customers to "power up" with these personal care products before leaving the house.
So what, exactly, does Xbox in a bottle smell like?
According to Microsoft, it's a mix of fruit, herbs and various styles of wood.
There is no word if these products will ever see the light of day in the U.S.
