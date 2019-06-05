0 Girl holding 'I lied' sign at intersection has people debating about parenting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A young Florida girl was seen at a busy intersection over the weekend holding a sign reading "I lied." It was apparently some kind of punishment, but a lot people around Cape Coral think it was a dangerous idea.

A picture of the girl was posted to Facebook, where parenting opinions soon followed in the comment section. An adult female was with the girl, presumed to be her mother, as the girl held a sign that said, "I lied. I humiliated my mother and myself."

Other adults were on the sidewalk watching the girl as well. Comments on Facebook said that she was standing on the corner at 2 p.m. and she was still there at 4:30 p.m.

"That's pretty drastic," Randy Miller told WBBH. "The action she took to try to force some kind of correction on her. And I doubt it has an effect. Might shove her the other way you know?"

A common concern for people passing by was the girl's safety. It is a very busy intersection.

"You don't place them in a dangerous spot like that in order to get some satisfaction out of what they did to you," said Miller.

One woman who drove by said she called police because she was worried, "How many times have we heard already in the last couple months that kids are getting hit and killed? Even an adult?"

Police showed up at the intersection after someone had called about a traffic hazard. Officers said they addressed the issue and nobody was hurt.



CNN/WBBH