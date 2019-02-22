Missouri day care accused of running preschooler 'fight club'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A day care center in St. Louis is facing heavy scrutiny after video surfaced of two of its workers allegedly facilitating a fight club.
The video was recorded back in October by a 10-year-old at Adventure Learning Center.
It shows two pre-schoolers with over-sized Hulk fists standing face-to-face while two teachers and other students look on. Then the kids just go at it, throwing punches and wrestling.
Since the release of the video, two teachers have been charged and fired. But the charges against them were dropped due to insufficient evidence.
The state's attorney general is launching his own probe of the day care center and the mothers of the two fighting children have filed a lawsuit.
NBC/KSDK
